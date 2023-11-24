Police arrested a spa manager from Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday, November 24, after a video of him thrashing a woman went viral on social media. In the clip that went viral on Wednesday, a woman from Northeast can be seen demanding her salary from the accused. After a heated conversation with the girl, the accused can be seen beating the victim and hurling abuse at her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

Spa Manager Thrashes Woman for Demanding Salary in Surat

