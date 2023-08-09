Mumbai, August 9: A 6-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, triggering a rescue operation, an official said. The boy was playing when he slipped into the borewell at Ukkalgaon in Manwath tehsil around 11 am. The borewell is not being used for the past few years, he said. Bihar: Child Rescued From 40-Foot Nalanda Borewell After Five-Hour Long Operation (Watch Video).

The police were alerted about the accident following which a local disaster response team was also rushed to the spot to save the child, he said. The rescue operation is going on, he added.

