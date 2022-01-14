Gujarat has reported 10,019 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day against two deaths and 4,831 recoveries. The State has in latest 55,798 active covid cases.

See Tweet:

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 lakh with 10,019 new cases, two fatalities raise death toll to 10,144; active case count 55,798: Health department — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)