In a shocking incident in Gurugram, miscreants from the NCR region were captured on video engaging in a dangerous stunt, celebrating what appears to be Diwali with firecrackers atop a moving car. The alarming footage showcases three cars cruising down the road, setting off fireworks from their roofs. Disturbingly, the participants have gone to great lengths to conceal their identity by hiding the number plates of their cars. Gurugram: Club Bouncers Assault Youths During Birthday Celebration at Dock Yard Club in Sector-47, One Seriously Injured.

Dangerous Diwali Stunt

Miscreants Burst Firecrackers on Moving Car

गुरुग्राम गैंग यह दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन नहीं, अराजकता है !! NCR मे बेखौफ कारो पर हुडदंग करने वाले इतने चालाक हैं कि गाड़ियों की नंबर प्लेट भी Hide कर दी है pic.twitter.com/IcouxIJPJx — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 14, 2023

Hidden Plates and Moving Car Fireworks

