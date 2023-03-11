A 20-year-old youth, hailing from Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, was allegedly beaten up by a group of people after he along with his friend was returning home from a Holi party in Gurugram, the police said. The Gurugram police arrested four men from Gurugram on Friday in connection with the case which took place late on Wednesday evening. The four accused have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Arun and Rakesh. A video of the incident shows the accused people chased down the victim in his car. They then hit the victim's car and damaged it. The accused then pulled the victim out of the car, and assaulted him. Uttar Pradesh: Suspecting Daughter to Be ‘Possessed’ by Evil Spirits, Man Pelts Stones at Her in Jhansi, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Beaten in Gurugram:

#Haryana : गुरुग्राम में कार टच होने पर दबंग गुंडों ने दिल्ली के आकाश को बर्बरता से पीटा। 3 km तक आकाश की स्विफ्ट का 4 गाड़ियों से पीछा किया और टक्कर मारते रहे। एयरबैग खुलने पर स्विफ्ट रुकी तो गुंडे टूट पड़े। सेक्टर–65 पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया। pic.twitter.com/jQogj2URpD — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 10, 2023

