A woman and her lover have been arrested for attempting to murder her husband by running him over with a car in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The victim, Anil Pal, was dragged nearly 50 metres by an SUV on March 21. Initially considered a hit-and-run, the case took a twist after Anil’s recovery and statement, along with CCTV footage, revealed it was a deliberate act. Anil accused his wife, Rajni Pal, and her lover, Mangal Singh Kushwah, of plotting to kill him. Married since 2016 with three children, Rajni allegedly maintained a long-standing affair. When Anil confronted them, the duo ran him over. After a month-long manhunt, Gwalior Police arrested both suspects, who are now in judicial custody as investigations continue. Kaushambi Shocker: Wife, Her Lover Attack Husband After He Catches Them Together, Threaten to Kill Him and Stuff Body in Drum; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Wife, Lover Try to Run Over Husband With Car

Here's another Honda Sherni#Gwalior, Rajasthan: Anil Pal was rammed over with a car and dragged for few meters in an attempt to kill him by his wife Rajni Pal and her Boyfriend Mangal Singh Kushwaha in Gwalior's Taraganj area on March 20, when he tried to stop them. Anil and… pic.twitter.com/lnqgzHJTO7 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) March 28, 2025

