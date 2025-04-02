In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, a man was brutally assaulted by his wife and her lover after he caught them red-handed. The confrontation turned violent as the lover attacked the husband and even demanded INR 50,000, threatening to stuff him into a drum if he failed to pay. After the assault, the woman fled with her lover, taking valuables and their daughter, leaving the husband devastated. The police have launched an investigation, with Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava assuring strict action. Authorities are currently tracking down the accused to ensure justice. The case has sparked concern over rising domestic crimes and shocking extortion threats within households. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Wife Married to Lover After Finding Out About Their Affair in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Man Threatened to Be Stuffed in a Drum After Catching Wife with Lover

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोखराज को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — KAUSHAMBI POLICE (@kaushambipolice) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)