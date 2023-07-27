In the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the verdict by the Allahabad High Court is scheduled to be pronounced on August 3, with the stay on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque complex continuing. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, shared an update on the ongoing legal proceedings. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Extends Stay on ASI Survey of Mosque Premises Till July 27.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case Update

