Centre on Friday issued an advisory on Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease or commonly known as Tomato Flu. HFMD, a highly contagious infection, is caused by viruses from the Enterovirus genus, most commonly the coxsackievirus. These viruses can spread from person to person through direct, and indirect contact. An infected person develops blisters or sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

Check Tweet:

Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease: Symptoms, Prevention & Centre's advisory Magazine Link: https://t.co/dKaxkYO6COpic.twitter.com/1k2RuCAh91 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)