A youth from Gujarat coloured his car on the theme of the Central government campaign Har Ghar Tiranga. He has spent Rs 2 lakhs to change his car colour to Tricolour ahead of 75th Independence Day.

“To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days". "We want to meet prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah", said Sidharth Dosh.

#WATCH | Delhi: A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of #HarGharTiranga "To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah," said Sidharth Doshi pic.twitter.com/yC34603HaY — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

