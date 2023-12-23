Harassing Husband Publicly, Portraying Him As 'Womanizer' Extreme Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court While Upholding Divorce of Married Couple

The court observed while upholding divorce granted to a married couple on the grounds of cruelty by the wife. The court stated that the wife's act of harassing and humiliating her husband publicly and portraying him as a "womanizer" in his office was an act of extreme cruelty to him.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 23, 2023 03:27 PM IST

The Delhi High recently said that harassing the husband publicly and portraying him as a womanizer is extreme cruelty. The court observed while upholding divorce granted to a married couple on the grounds of cruelty by the wife. The court stated that the wife's act of harassing and humiliating her husband publicly and portraying him as a "womanizer" in his office was an act of extreme cruelty to him. The division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna further said that reckless, defamatory, humiliating, and unsubstantiated allegations by one spouse that have the impact of publicly tarnishing the image of the other, are nothing but acts of extreme cruelty. HC on Procreation: Prisoners Have Fundamental Right to Procreation and Parenthood, Says Delhi High Court.

HC on Divorce

Delhi High Court

HC on Divorce

Delhi High Court divorce HC on Divorce Husband Harassed Publicly Husband Portrayed as Womanizer
