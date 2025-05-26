A woman in a burqa was walking down a narrow lane in Meerut when a man kissed her without asking for permission and then ran away. The woman responded by abusing him and showing aggression. Residents now have grave worries about local safety as a result of this upsetting incident. Since then, the video has gone viral across all social media. Sex Harassment Caught on Camera in Mangaluru: Bus Conductor Inappropriately Touches Woman Passenger in Moving Vehicle, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man on Bike Kisses Burqa-Clad Woman Without Consent in Meerut

गली से बुरके में औरत गुजर रही है, तभी कोई मनचला आता है और महिला को Kiss करके भाग जाता है. घटना यूपी के मेरठ की बताई जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/CIJBtZjkEj — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 26, 2025

