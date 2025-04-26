The Konaje police arrested Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, 35, a KSRTC bus conductor, after a video surfaced showing him inappropriately touching a woman passenger in a moving bus in Mangaluru. In the footage, two girls are seated, with one dozing off in the aisle seat, as the conductor leans over and touches her improperly. Following the video’s circulation, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal confirmed that an FIR was registered under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rajesh Shetty, Senior Divisional Controller of KSRTC Mangaluru Division, stated that the conductor was suspended within 15 minutes of receiving the video. Authorities have assured strict action, and an investigation is underway. ‘Made Video Calls, Pressured To Visit His House’: 14-Year-Old Girl Student Alleges Sex Harassment by School Teacher in UP’s Lalitpur, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Sex Harassment in Mangaluru

A KSRTC conductor was caught sexually harassing a sleeping woman passenger on a bus near Mangaluru. The incident, recorded by a passenger, went viral, leading to the conductor's immediate removal from duty.#KSRTC #Mangaluru #SexualHarassment #BreakingNews #PublicTransport pic.twitter.com/WHJuLT4UCX — LetsTalkMedia (@LetsTalkMedia_) April 25, 2025

