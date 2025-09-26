Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the discovery of natural gas in the Sri Vijayapuram 2 well, located 9.2 nautical miles (17 km) from the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 295 meters and target depth of 2,650 meters. Initial production testing between 2,212 and 2,250 meters confirmed the presence of gas, with samples tested in Kakinada showing 87% methane. While the size and commercial viability of the gas pool will be determined in coming months, the discovery marks a significant step in confirming the Andaman Basin’s hydrocarbon potential, consistent with findings along the Myanmar–Indonesia belt. The announcement aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s deepwater mission, aiming to expand offshore hydrocarbon exploration. Puri highlighted collaboration with global exploration partners, including Petrobras, BP, Shell, and ExxonMobil, as key to advancing India’s energy ambitions. India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says ‘India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea’.

Hardeep Puri Announces Natural Gas Find in Andaman Sea

An ocean of energy opportunities opens up in the Andaman Sea! Very happy to report the occurrence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram 2 well at a distance of 9.20 NM (17 km) from the shoreline on the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 295 meters and target depth… pic.twitter.com/4VDeGtt8bt — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Hardeep Puri ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)