The Chief of Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Saturday that the farmers have called off the protest outside mini-secretariat after a meeting with the administration in Karnal.

Haryana | After discussions, we have collectively decided to call off the protest here (outside mini-secretariat): Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni after a meeting with the administration in Karnal pic.twitter.com/NWdVg8EA5P — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

