On Sunday morning, the district administration authorities launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down a hotel-cum-family restaurant in Haryana's Nuh district. According to the district administration, the family restaurant named "Sahara" was built illegally, and hooligans had pelted stones from there during the recent violence. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the bulldozer demolishing the restaurant under heavy police and central force security. Haryana Anti-Encroachment Drive Video: Days After Communal Violence, 45 Illegal Shops Razed Near Nalhar Road in Nuh.

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Nuh

#WATCH | Haryana | A hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence. pic.twitter.com/rVhJG4ruTm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

