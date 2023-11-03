A man who was on bike was crushed to death when the balcony of an 80-year-old dilapidated house fell on him and his wife while they were riding a motorcycle in Pachranga Bazar in Haryana’s Panipat. The accident, which caused panic in the busy market, was captured on CCTV cameras and the horrific video has gone viral on social media. The footage showed, the couple on the bike in a lane where the house was being demolished at that unfortunate moment. Tragically, a portion of the balcony wall crumbled and fell onto the couple as they were passing by. The woman jumped from the bike to save herself and sustained minor injuries but the man lost his life. Ghaziabad: College Student Kirti Singh Dies After Falling off Auto During Phone Snatching Bid by Bike-Borne Men, One Accused Killed in Police Encounter.

Tragic Incident in Panipat

#Haryana: The balcony of a building collapsed in Panipat. Death of a person riding a bike passing below. When the wife looked up a second later, she jumped off the bike and ran away and was saved.#india pic.twitter.com/6GBEjnMl5k — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 3, 2023

