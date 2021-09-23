A meeting headed by Union Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav was held on Thursday over the isse of air pollution. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the meeting via video conferencing. The meeting was held to discuss the issue of stubble burning during the winter season. Notably, pollution level rises in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab due to the burning of stubble.

During the meeting Khattar said that pollution control provisions should be either implemented only within a radius of 10 km of National Capital Territory of Delhi or an NCR city with a population of 10 lakh.

बैठक में श्री भूपेन्द्र यादव जी ने प्रदेश में वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार, प्रदूषण के स्तर में कमी और पराली प्रबंधन के लिए हरियाणा द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों की सराहना की। उनके साथ एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए राज्य की कार्य योजना भी साझा की। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 23, 2021

