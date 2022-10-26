On Wednesday, Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to social media and said that the state has been declared as 100 percent Har Ghar Jal state. "Under eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji & efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla ji, Gujarat's every household is now having Jal," Sanghavi said in his tweet. In a separate tweet, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that after Modi ji's 2001 resolution, the promise of meeting the need of water in every corner has been fulfilled today, 2 years ahead of schedule. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says ‘Only Rahul Gandhi Can Challenge Narendra Modi’ (Watch Video).

Gujarat Declared As 100% Har Ghar Jal State

"Gujarat declared as 100% Har Ghar Jal state," tweets state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. pic.twitter.com/UJWJbVneyE — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Yet Another Achievement on the Auspicious Occasion of New Year

Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state. Under eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji & efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla ji, Gujarat's every household is now having "Jal" pic.twitter.com/TQ15sZUQtj — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 26, 2022

मोदी जी के 2001 के संकल्प के बाद, कोने कोने में जल की जरूरत को पूरा करने का वादा निर्धारित समय से 2 वर्ष पहले आज पूरा हुआ है। नर्मदा वाटर ग्रिड, सुजलाम सुफलाम और सौराष्ट्र नर्मदा अवतरण सिंचाई जैसी योजनाओं का ही नतीजा है के आज, गुजरात ने "हर घर नल से जल" की उपलब्धि हासिल की। — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) October 26, 2022

