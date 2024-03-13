Haryana's new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini won a floor test at a special Assembly session convened on Wednesday. The development came a day after former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as the Chief Minister, and the BJP split with its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini Moves Confidence Motion for His Government.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Wins Trust Vote

#WATCH | CM Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana Government wins the Floor Test in the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/0D78XmtbqQ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

