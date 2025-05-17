A disturbing video from Haryana has gone viral, showing a murder accused shooting himself in the head. The accused, Pankaj, had allegedly killed Rakesh Saini, the grandson of a former councillor, in Farukhnagar. After the murder, he fled to Jhajjar and later to Charkhi Dadri. Police tracked him down at a railway station. Reportedly intoxicated, Pankaj drank water before aiming a pistol at his head and pulling the trigger. Despite the critical self-inflicted injury, he survived and was arrested by police, who recovered two pistols from him. He is currently under treatment. The viral video contains disturbing visuals and strong language; viewer discretion is advised. Hardoi Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Nose After She Insists on Visiting Maternal Home to Tie Rakhi to Her Brother on Raksha Bandhan, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

Murder Accused Shoots Himself (Trigger Warning)

पुलिस ने घेरा तो बदमाश ने खुद को मारी गोली घटना हरियाणा की है, जहां यह अपराधी कई दिनों से हत्या के मामले में फरारी काट रहा था. लेकिन 14 मई को एक स्टेशन के पास पुलिस ने उसे चारो ओर से घर लिया. तब अपराधी नशे में पूरी तरह धुत था, और जब उसे लगा कि अब वह पकड़ा जाएगा। ऐसे में बदमाश… pic.twitter.com/PE2euwr6H8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)