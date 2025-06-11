In a shocking incident from Bhiwani’s Dhanana village, a man allegedly killed his teenage son and daughter for opposing his plans to remarry. The accused, Subhash, drugged his 17-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter before strangling them with a wire on June 1. After committing the murders, he attempted suicide by consuming poison but survived and was admitted to a district hospital. The crime came to light after police reached the spot following the incident. Subhash was arrested by Bhiwani Sadar police after being discharged from the hospital on June 9. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Man Kills Son, Daughter Over Objection to Second Marriage in Haryana

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

