Six members of a family have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Balana village of Ambala in Haryana. The deceased included two children. They have been identified as Sangat Ram, wife Mahinder Kaur, son Sukhvinder Singh, his wife Rina, and their minor daughters -- Ashu and Jassi. A suicide note has also been recovered from their house. Further investigation is underway.

Six Members of Family Found Dead in Haryana:

Haryana | Six members including two children of the same family found dead. Crime team has been called to the scene. Suicide note recovered. Further investigation underway: Joginder Sharma, DSP Ambala https://t.co/yFvASC1J5Z pic.twitter.com/cAo1yISNjq — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

