The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is known for his bold and Liberal views. He raises his voice whenever he sees something wrong. On Friday, CJI Chandrachud reprimanded an advocate for putting his arm around a female lawyer during mentionings to reach the mic in the Supreme Court. While reprimanding the advocate for his doings, CJI said, "Is that how you behave at your home? You walk into a lady and put your arm around her? Where are we headed? Have some respect." ‘Don’t Mess Around With My Authority’: Angry CJI DY Chandrachud Lashes Out at Lawyer Who Sought Early Hearing of Case in Supreme Court.

