Recently, the Delhi High Court bemoaned the deplorable state of affairs in India's constitutional courts, where poor labourers are compelled to battle valiantly for justice. A case involving a poor worker took almost twenty years to determine, according to Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, who noted that the length of the wait left him feeling quite unsure. The judge went on to say that because of these delays, low-income petitioners are forced to wait for justice interminably. With a final drawn pay of Rs 1,300 per month, the respondent-workman in this matter worked at the petitioner hospital as a casual and daily wage pump operator since 1985. The workman's services were wrongfully terminated on May 10, 1991. Karnataka High Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine on State Government for ‘Delay’ in Panchayat Elections.

HC on Delay in Justice

