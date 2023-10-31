Despite knowing that their chances of getting married are slim, the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently noted that no sensible woman would "go around" with a guy for two years just on the basis of a promise of marriage. The remarks were made by Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy during the quashing of proceedings in a rape case against a man who was suspected of having sex with the complainant after making a bogus promise of marriage. The complainant is a highly qualified woman, and she would be aware of misconceptions and their effects, the court stated. It further said that permission must have been acquired under false pretences in order for it to qualify as a rape crime. Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says 'More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False'.

HC on False Promise of Marriage

