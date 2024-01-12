The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (DV Act) grants an unmarried daughter the right to maintenance, regardless of her age or religion, according to a recent ruling by the Allahabad High Court. After reviewing the DV Act's provisions, Justice Jyotsna Sharma concluded that any woman—major or minor—who has experienced abuse in a domestic relationship is eligible for a remedy under the legislation. A plea against a judicial magistrate's ruling compelling a Muslim father to give each of his three daughters Rs 3,000 in interim maintenance was being heard by the court. HC on Maintenance to Woman: 'Highly Qualified and Earning Wife Not Disclosing Her True Income Won't Be Entitled to Maintenance From Husband', Says Delhi High Court While Upholding Family Court Order

HC on Maintenance to Unmarried Daughter

