The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a rape case against an accused subject to him solemnising marriage with the survivor. The accused informed the court that his relationship with the victim, who was minor back then, was consensual. The accused also said that the two intend to marry each other. The single-judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar allowed the petition filed by the accused, Chikkaredappa and directed him to marry the survivor within one month. The court also asked the couple to register their marriage before a competent authority. The court made the above observations while quashing the proceedings registered against the accused under sections 376(2)(n) of IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. 'Such an Idea Is Alien To Service Law': Karnataka High Court Says Wife Cannot Seek Withdrawal of Resignation Tendered by Husband to His Employer.

