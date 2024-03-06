The Madras High Court's Madurai bench has mandated that the name and personal information of an individual found not guilty in a rape case be removed from all court decisions and rulings. A panel of Justices Anita Sumanth and R Vijayakumar also directed Indian Kanoon's website to remove a copy of the judgement that included the petitioner's identity. The Court ordered this redaction by invoking the concept of the "right to be forgotten," reasoning that courts, as "service institutions committed to the cause of justice," cannot turn a blind eye to citizens' right to privacy. HC on False Rape Case: False Rape Allegations Cause Humiliation and Damage to Accused, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court While Upholding Acquittal of Four.

HC on ‘Right to be Forgotten’

