IndiGo flight 7253 from Madurai to Chennai was delayed after the captain noticed a crack on the aircraft’s windshield during pre-flight checks, on Saturday, October 11, news agency ANI reported, citing airline sources. According to the sources, the airline’s engineering team was immediately alerted and is currently inspecting the issue. Preliminary assessments suggest that the crack is external. The aircraft will return to service only after all necessary maintenance and safety checks are completed. More details are awaited. IndiGo Airlines in Soup After ‘Extreme Heavy, Above 100 kg’ Elephant Sticker on Coffin Triggers Massive Outrage.

IndiGo Flight 7253 Delayed After Captain Spots Windshield Crack

During IndiGo flight 7253 from Madurai to Chennai, the captain noticed a crack on the aircraft’s windshield. The engineering team has been informed and is currently inspecting the issue. Preliminary observations suggest that the crack is external. The aircraft will resume… — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

