The Delhi High Court recently refused to pass an order directing the Union Government to restrain Facebook India from promoting "hateful and harmful content" against the Rohingya community on the social media platform. The division bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said that the suggestion that there should be prior censorship of any publication on Rohingyas on Facebook is an example of "a treatment that is worse than the disease". Tripura: 112 Rohingyas Among 744 Infiltrators Nabbed Along Indo-Bangla Border in 2023.

HC on Rohingya Community

