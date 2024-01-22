The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently said that in Hindu law, marriage is not a contract and unless and until Saptapadi is performed, there cannot be said to be a valid marriage. The high court observed while dismissing a plea filed by four petitioners seeking to quash an FIR lodged against them for offences under Sections 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 498- A (cruelty), 34 (common intention) of IPC. As per a report in Live Law, the petitioners were allegedly said to have abducted the victim by forcibly bringing her to Jabalpur. Later, they took her to the high court premises and coerced her into signing specific documents pertaining to the marriage of the victim and petitioner no one. Madhya Pradesh High Court Refuses Relief to Police Constable Who Resigned From Service in 1994, Says 'Cannot Withdraw Resignation Once It Is Accepted'.

HC on Saptapadi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)