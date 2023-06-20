According to a recent ruling by the Karnataka High Court, a man and his parents were not subject to prosecution in a criminal complaint brought by his wife in 2020 because their refusal to engage in physical contact constituted cruelty under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, but not under section 498A of the IPC. The chargesheet that was filed against the husband and his parents under IPC section 498A and section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, was contested by the husband in a high court filing. The petitioner's membership in a certain spiritual order and his belief that "love is never about getting physical, it should be soul to soul" were the only accusations made against him, according to Justice M. Nagaprasanna. Allahabad High Court on Wife Refusing To Have Sex, 'Denying Sexual Intercourse to Spouse for a Long Time Amounts to Mental Cruelty'.

HC on Sex Refusal by Husband

