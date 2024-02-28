The Jharkhand High Court recently said that if a wife chooses to live separately from her husband without any valid reason then she is not eligible for maintenance under Section 125 (4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The court order came in a Criminal Revision preferred against the impugned judgment passed by the Principal Judge, Family Court, Ranchi in a Maintenance Case filed under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The family court had allowed the maintenance application and directed the petitioner to pay a maintenance amount of Rs 15,000 per month to the opposite party from the date of application i.e. 30.10.2017. Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Jharkhand High Court Rejects Congress Leader’s Petition To Quash Proceeding Against Him Over His Remarks on Amit Shah.

HC on Maintenance

S.125(4) CrPC | Wife Residing Away From Husband Without Any Reasonable Cause Not Entitled To Maintenance: Jharkhand High Court reports @BhavvyaSingh https://t.co/mhxxNb2CxD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)