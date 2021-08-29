Karnal Police SP Ganga Ram Punia said, Farmer dead due to injuries received during force used by police during protest are false. A day earlier, on 28 August, farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal when the Police resorted to lathi-charge.

He (a farmer) didn't visit any hospital. He went home in stable condition & died during sleep. Some are saying he died due to heart attack. Reports of him dying due to injuries received during force used by police (in Karnal y'day) are false: Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal pic.twitter.com/4RvWOGSqWM — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)