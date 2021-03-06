Health Ministry Approves COVID-19 Vaccination for Veterans, Dependents of Armed Forces Personnel:

Union Health Ministry's approval for vaccination of veterans & dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received. The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform: Army pic.twitter.com/Tia4rMfYMH — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

