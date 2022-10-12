A four-week-old leopard cub was found close to a road near film city in Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Monday morning. The cub was saved by a security gaurd who spotted him surrounded by stray dogs, reports said. The cub has been handed over to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) where its medical examination was done. The process to reunite it with its mother is underway. Mumbai: People Hold Protest in Goregaon's Aarey Colony Against Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Build Metro Car Shed (Watch Video).

Leopard Cub Found at Film City:

A four week old Leopard cub was found at Film City on Monday morning. The cub was handed over to SGNP. Medical examination of the cub was done and the process to reunite it with its mother is underway. @MahaForest @mid_day @nikit_surve @gallopingeye @LotSatish @athaniya_vasim pic.twitter.com/mWus5HnlZc — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)