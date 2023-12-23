Heavy traffic was seen from Atal Tunnel to Manali in Himachal Pradesh as people rushed to celebrate Christmas. Videos shared on social media showed long queue of vehicles on Atal tunnel to Manali as the highway witnessed significant traffic congestion. Meanwhile, Snowfall was witnessed near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang and its adjoining areas as well as in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti. Shimla-Manali Travel Guide: Know the Best Season for Visiting Tourist Destinations in Himachal Pradesh According to Your Preferences.

Long Queue of Vehicles From Atal Tunnel to Manali

Manali to Atal Tunnel pic.twitter.com/bYW6PGaaiB — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 23, 2023

See the tourists traveling from Atal tunnel to Manali pic.twitter.com/0fMM9e3E95 — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) December 23, 2023

Traffic Snarl Ahead of Christmas

VIDEO | Traffic snarl in Himachal Pradesh's Manali amid tourist inflow ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. pic.twitter.com/VaeRvj3teh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)