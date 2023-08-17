Shimla and Manali, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, are some of India's most popular tourist destinations. A breathtaking escape for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers, these popular hill stations offer a distinct charm with changing seasons. If you plan a trip to Himachal soon, you must first check the proper seasons per your preferences. Affordable Travel Destinations in India: 6 Top Budget-Friendly Places To Add to Your Bucket List.

Shimla's climate undergoes dramatic shifts throughout the year, making it an all-season destination. However, the ideal time to visit is from March to June when the weather is pleasant and mild, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 30°C. Visitors can enjoy the lush greenery, lovely walks along the Mall Road, and various outdoor activities. The town's colonial architecture and historical landmarks can be explored comfortably during these months.

If you're a winter lover and want to experience snowfall, plan your visit between December and February. The temperature drops from 0°C to 15°C, transforming Shimla into a winter wonderland. 7 Ways to Beat Travel Inflation on Your Next Trip.

For Manali, the best time to visit is from April to June. The weather remains comfortable, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 25°C, providing excellent paragliding, river rafting, and trekking conditions. Moreover, during these months, the famous Rohtang Pass is accessible, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Manali serves as an ideal retreat for those seeking an escape from the scorching summer heat.

From July to September, the monsoon season transforms the region into a lush green paradise, enhancing the beauty of the surrounding valleys and waterfalls. However, it can also turn very extreme and thus, it is always better to check the weather predictions at least a week in advance if you visit during the rain. Manali's snowy season extends from November to February. The temperature drops significantly, ranging from -2°C to 10°C, making it perfect for skiing and snowboarding.

The best time to visit Shimla and Manali depends on your preferences and interests. Plan your trip between March and June for pleasant weather and lush landscapes. If you're a winter enthusiast, visit from December to February. Regardless of the season you choose, both destinations promise an unforgettable experience in the lap of the Himalayas.

