NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding mother Hiraba's health. "Shri @narendramodi, I read that your mother has been admitted to the hospital, and am relieved to know that she is stable and recovering. I know how close you are with your beloved mother and the special bond you share with her. I wish her a speedy recovery and good health, NCP MP wrote in a tweet. Heeraba Modi was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. Heeraba Modi Health Update: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Kept Under Observation for 24 Hours at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Sharad Pawar Wishes Heeraba Modi:

Shri @narendramodi , I read that your mother has been admitted to the hospital, and am relieved to know that she is stable and recovering. I know how close you are with your beloved mother and the special bond you share with her. I wish her a speedy recovery and good health. pic.twitter.com/kP0qlkEVnj — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)