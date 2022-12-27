In a shocking incident that took place in Himachal Pradesh, a tempo traveller carrying nine tourists including a driver met with fire due to a technical issue. As per reports, the tempo traveller caught fire near Vashisht in Manali. "All passengers and drivers manage to escape, tourists were from Delhi and all are safe," Manali Police said. Viral Video: UP Roadways Bus Catches Fire in Ayodhya Highway, Passengers Jump Off Burning Vehicle to Safety.

Check the Tempo Traveller’s Pictures:

Himachal Pradesh | A tempo traveller carrying 9 tourists including a driver met with fire due to a technical issue near Vashisht in Manali. All passengers and drivers manage to escape, tourists were from Delhi and all are safe: Manali Police pic.twitter.com/gYOhabzC2S — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

