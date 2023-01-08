A shocking video come into the limelight from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where an ambulance carrying a patient was seen getting stuck in the Chandrawal river. Reports said that such incident are now common here as the road does not have any bridge, which forces people to take their vehicles in the river in order to cross it. The viral video shows the ambulance half submerged in the river, while some people standing at the edge of the river can be heard saying how to take it out of the water. Viral Video: Man Rides Bicycle Holding Weight on His Head With Both Hands

Watch Video:

