A man was caught having sex with a cow in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, December 18, causing uproar among the locals. The police arrested the accused after being alerted by the villagers who saw him raping the cow in Triongali village. The accused was identified as Rakesh Kumar, and he was booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced in the district court and remanded to a three-day police custody. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Arrested for Allegedly Engaging in Unnatural Sex With Calf in Hamirpur; Hindu Outfits Protest.

Himachal Pradesh Bestiality Horror:

