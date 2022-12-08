The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 is underway. The BJP is currently leading with 22 seats while the congress is trailing with 16 seats as per initial trends by ECI. Independents are leading on 3 seats. The party which wins 35 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: Close Contest Continues; Congress Ahead in 35 Seats, BJP 31

Check Tweet:

Himachal Pradesh: BJP leads on 22 seats, Congress on 16 and Independent candidates on 3 seats, as counting of votes continues.@ECISVEEPpic.twitter.com/Rw2nyMKxD8 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 8, 2022

