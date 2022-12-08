Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 results will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today. Himachal Pradesh went for polling in single phase on November 12, 2022. Voting was held on 68 constituency seats. The majority mark in the state will be 35. Earlier, Exit polls indicated clear mandate for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. Few Exit Polls predicted tight contest between Congress and BJP. AAP is predicted to win zero seats in Himachal Pradesh. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP claimed 44 seats while Congress bagged 21 seats. Watch Live Streaming of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on Aaj Tak-India here. Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Aaj Tak Live Streaming on Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022:

India Today Live Streaming on Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022:

