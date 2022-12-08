The results of assembly elections 2022 in Gujarat will be declared today. ABP News will host live streaming on counting of votes for the Gujarat election result 2022 on its YouTube channel. LatestLY brings to you the Gujarat election results 2022 live streaming from ABP News here. Will the BJP win Gujarat again? Will the Congress wrest power? Will the AAP surprise everyone? Watch live streaming of the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls results on ABP News below to know the answers. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls.

Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Streaming on ABP News:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)