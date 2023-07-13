Displaying his humanitarian side, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was travelling today. The authorities, in one of the toughest operations in rain-battered Himachal Pradesh, rescuers on Thursday started the evacuation of some 250 stranded tourists in the snow-marooned Chandertal, a lake surrounded by Himalayan mountains in Lahaul-Spiti district. Himachal Pradesh: Operation To Rescue 250 Stranded Tourists From Himalayan Lake in Lahaul-Spiti District Begins (Watch Video).

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Airlifts Stranded Tourists:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today brought several stranded tourists from Sangla to Shimla in the IAF helicopter in which he was travelling. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/vF4WNVzUZY — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

