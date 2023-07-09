The Panchvaktra temple in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has become engulfed by rising water levels caused by a surge in the Beas River after incessant rainfall lashed the state. News agency ANI has shared a video showing the terrifying water levels. Continuous rainfall over the last few days has led to waterlogging and flash floods in several areas of Himachal Pradesh. Multiple pictures and videos showing the effects of heavy rainfall and flash floods have gone viral on social media. One video shared by a Twitter user showed a car being washed away as the Beas River overflows near Kullu. Another video showed water flowing over a bridge in Mandi district due to an increase in the water level of the Beas River. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Panchvaktra Temple Submerges in Water:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi's Panchvaktra temple has been submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River. pic.twitter.com/EhiZCdnDAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

