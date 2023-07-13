At least 91 persons have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season from June 24 to July 13. Out of 91, 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods. The state also recorded losses worth Rs 2081 crores in Monsoon 2023. Himachal Pradesh Floods: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Airlifts Stranded Tourists From Sangla in His IAF Chopper (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Records 91 Deaths:

91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods. pic.twitter.com/DqNXA5ysOm — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)