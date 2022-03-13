'Full of josh, Playing in snow', tweeted on ITBP's official handle. The video shows, 'Himveers' of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) having fun, playing Kabaddi in the chilling snow at 12,500 feet of Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.

Here Is The Video:

